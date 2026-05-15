‘Summer House’ Star Announces Surprise Pregnancy

Surprise! Summer House alum and In the City star Danielle Olivera is pregnant!

The Bravo star shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, posing for a few photos with her boyfriend Eoin Heavey and with her baby belly on display.

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“Baby Heavey on the way 🐣✨🥹,” she captioned the post.

Congratulations began pouring in for the parents-to-be. “Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Summer House star Ciara Miller, who added, “Congratulations 😭😭😭😭😭.”

Summer House alum Stephen McGee, who starred on the show for its first two seasons, wrote, “Congratulations!!! Best parents already!! Can’t wait to be Uncle Stephen!! 🍼🍾”

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!”

Olivera starred on Summer House for seven seasons before she left the show ahead of Season 9. At the time, she said she made “the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full time cast member,” but said she wasn’t able to “put 100% of [herself] into filming, genuinely and authentically” and needed to “trust [her] gut.”

She returned for a few pop-up appearances throughout Seasons 9 and 10, and is set to star as a main cast member in the new series In the City. Fans will be curious to see how Olivera’s relationship plays out with Lindsay Hubbard, her once-BFF Summer House co-star who is also starring on In the City. Currently, the two are at odds after Olivera harshly judged Hubbard’s relationship with her daughter Gemma’s father.

It’s likely fans will see Olivera’s relationship with Heavey play out on camera on In the City, as he is unfamiliar to Bravo fans otherwise.

In The City, which also promises to continue the drama of star Amanda Batula’s shocking romance with West Wilson, premieres Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.