‘Big Brother’ Alum Says Her Husband Is Missing After Being ‘Detained in a Van’

Katie Price is ringing the alarm over the disappearance of her husband, Lee Andrews.

The British reality star, best known for her appearances on shows like I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, says she hasn’t heard from him in five days. What’s more, she says their final communication was disturbing, with him being “detained in a van” in Dubai.

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“On Wednesday night my husband was detained in a van by the Oman boarder near Hatta. I have not heard from him since, despite getting the authorities involved, nobody knows where he is,” Price wrote in the caption of a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Saturday.

She said that Andrews, a 43-year-old Dubai-based businessman whom she married in January, was trying to “go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me” when he FaceTimed her. “He had a hood on and he said ‘I’ve just been captured, arrested,’ or whatever,” she said. “I can’t remember the exact word he said, but he had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, ‘Look, they’re coming back for me. They’re coming back for me.’ That is the last FaceTime call I had with him. And then his phone went dead at 10:03.”

Katie Price during her appearance on Jeremy Vine on 5, recorded at ITN studios in central London. Picture date: Friday March 24, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

A source told The Sun that “Lee is officially a missing person” and that Price “is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried.”

The source also claimed Price is “mortified” by people “calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she’s absolutely not.”

She said in her YouTube video that she and Andrews’ family have “contacted the police, the embassy as well as the head of [Criminal Investigation Department] in Dubai.”

“He’s definitely a missing person now. I don’t know if he’s been kidnapped. We don’t know what’s going on,” Price continued. “So now no one can find him in any prison, police station, anything, anywhere in Dubai. The police just can’t find any record of it. So now we’re wondering if he’s been kidnapped.”

Price and Andrews were supposed to make an appearance last Tuesday on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, but Andrews was not present. Price made light of his absence that day, singing along to Raye’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” in an Instagram video and sending Andrews a voice note.