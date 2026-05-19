‘Baylen Out Loud’: Will Baylen and Colin Get Married in Season 3?

Will TLC viewers see Baylen Dupree marry Colin Dooley on Baylen Out Loud this season?

After the happily betrothed couple spent much of Season 2 deciding between potential wedding venues, will fans get to see them say “I do” on camera during Season 3?

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Set to premiere on Tuesday, May 19, Season 3 of Baylen Out Loud will continue to follow Baylen, a young woman living with Tourette syndrome, planning her wedding to Dooley.

The two tied the knot earlier this month. Dupree told Deadline that the new season, which kicks off with a joint bachelor/bachelorette party and deals with new career stresses, financial decisions and a potential move, will see “a lot of big changes.”

TLC

“I’m so excited to see it all come together on the show,” she told the outlet. “I’m also really excited for everyone to see this next chapter of my life with Colin. There are a lot of big changes, a lot of emotions, and some chaos, too. I’m looking forward to sharing more about wedding planning, becoming more independent, and showing that even when things are hard with Tourette’s, you can still go after the life you want.”

She hopes the show continues for many more seasons. “I’m excited to keep sharing more of my story and my family’s journey in future seasons,” she said. “Last season, viewers saw me travel to London to try the Neupulse wrist device, which has helped me a lot. I want to continue sharing experiences like that while raising awareness and advocating for the Tourette community. My goal is to help people feel less alone, while also bringing laughter and positivity. I’m thrilled we’re getting a third season and hopefully more after that. Personally, I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”

Dupree remained mum on the specifics of whether or not fans will get to see her walk down the aisle, and the season trailer didn’t include any footage of the event, either, so fans will just have to wait and see.

Baylen Out Loud Season 3 premieres Tuesday, May 19 on TLC at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream on Discovery+ the day after they air.