Who Will Be Cast on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35?

Dancing With the Stars is hot off its most-watched season yet. With Season 35 right around the corner, diehard fans are already curious to know which celebrities will be waltzing, foxtrotting and cha-cha-ing around the dance floor.

ABC has already announced a few buzzworthy celebrities joining the ranks, but there are plenty of spots left to announce.

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Ciara Miller: Confirmed

Summer House darling Ciara Miller was confirmed earlier this spring to compete on Season 35 of DWTS. She will have a huge fanbase rooting for her as the victim of Bravo’s latest scandal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: Ciara Miller attends SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Maura Higgins: Confirmed

Love Island and Traitors star Maura Higgins was also confirmed to star earlier this spring. She became beloved after falling for Love Island USA star Rob Rausch’s lies inside the Traitors castle and ultimately being his runner-up in the game.

(Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jackson Olson: Confirmed

Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olson is the most recently-confirmed DWTS cast member. While the Bananas are known to break out a few TikTok dances, his moves will be put to the ultimate test in the ballroom.

Anaheim, CA – May 30: The Savannah Bananas’ Jackson Olson celebrates a Troy Glaus base-hit while the Bananas take on the Firefighters at Angel Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Comedian Bert Kreischer celebrates behind the Bananas in the dugout. (Photo by Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rob Rausch: Rumored

Hot off his win on The Traitors, Rob Rausch is rumored to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. Undoubtedly a fan-favorite, the biggest question that will remain if he joins the cast is how many times will he wear his signature one-shouldered overalls?

Current Polymarket odds give Rausch a 54% chance of joining DWTS Season 35.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ashtin Earle: Rumored

Season 34 finalist Alix Earle’s younger sister – and fellow influencer — Ashtin Earle is also rumored to be cast. With her and Alix’s new Netflix reality show set to debut sometime this year, there’s a chance she may be buzzy enough to join the cast.

Polymarket gives Ashtin Earle a 50% chance of joining DWTS Season 35.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle attend Madden Bowl presented by SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA Sports)

Miranda McWhorter: Rumored

Another rumored contestant is Miranda McWhorter, a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star who could follow in her co-star Whitney Leavitt’s very successful footsteps. Polymarket gives her a 48% shot.

Miranda McWhorter

Traditionally, ABC announces the full cast of celebrities as well as their pro partners live on Good Morning America shortly before the season starts. With Season 35 slated for the fall, it’s going to be a long wait!