Who Will Be Cast on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35?

Dancing With the Stars is hot off its most-watched season yet. With Season 35 right around the corner, diehard fans are already curious to know which celebrities will be waltzing, foxtrotting and cha-cha-ing around the dance floor.
ABC has already announced a few buzzworthy celebrities joining the ranks, but there are plenty of spots left to announce.
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Ciara Miller: Confirmed
Summer House darling Ciara Miller was confirmed earlier this spring to compete on Season 35 of DWTS. She will have a huge fanbase rooting for her as the victim of Bravo’s latest scandal.
Maura Higgins: Confirmed
Love Island and Traitors star Maura Higgins was also confirmed to star earlier this spring. She became beloved after falling for Love Island USA star Rob Rausch’s lies inside the Traitors castle and ultimately being his runner-up in the game.
Jackson Olson: Confirmed
Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olson is the most recently-confirmed DWTS cast member. While the Bananas are known to break out a few TikTok dances, his moves will be put to the ultimate test in the ballroom.
Rob Rausch: Rumored
Hot off his win on The Traitors, Rob Rausch is rumored to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall. Undoubtedly a fan-favorite, the biggest question that will remain if he joins the cast is how many times will he wear his signature one-shouldered overalls?
Current Polymarket odds give Rausch a 54% chance of joining DWTS Season 35.
Ashtin Earle: Rumored
Season 34 finalist Alix Earle’s younger sister – and fellow influencer — Ashtin Earle is also rumored to be cast. With her and Alix’s new Netflix reality show set to debut sometime this year, there’s a chance she may be buzzy enough to join the cast.
Polymarket gives Ashtin Earle a 50% chance of joining DWTS Season 35.
Miranda McWhorter: Rumored
Another rumored contestant is Miranda McWhorter, a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star who could follow in her co-star Whitney Leavitt’s very successful footsteps. Polymarket gives her a 48% shot.
Traditionally, ABC announces the full cast of celebrities as well as their pro partners live on Good Morning America shortly before the season starts. With Season 35 slated for the fall, it’s going to be a long wait!