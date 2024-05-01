'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Gets Real About Show's Future After NDA Expires

Following the Season 25 finale last week, one question is on TLC viewers' minds: will Little People, Big World return for Season 26? The future of the hit series is in limbo, with many fans fearing a cancellation after Zach and Tori Roloff announced their exit from the show, but now that he is no longer "under a contract NDA (non disclosure agreement)," Matt Roloff is opening up about Little People, Big World's future.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Friday, April 26, the TLC star opened up about his family's time on the show, which first premiered 2006, as well as whether or not he believes it will be picked up for another season. Telling fans that he is no longer under a "contract NDA" with the network and could speak "much more freely," Roloff acknowledged that many people have asked whether the April 23 Season 25 finale was "the 'Season' or 'Series' Finale."

"It's true that several family members have announced publicly that they are no longer interested in filming LPBW," he wrote, adding that he and ex-wife Amy Roloff, as well as the show's producers, "have known this for quite some time." Roloff explained that the family "completed our contract obligations and wrapped filming last September 2023."

Roloff went on to address why TLC didn't advertise the Season 25 finale as a "series finale" rather than a "season finale," explaining that his "theory" is that the channel may have future specials in the works. The father of four explained that in 2010, they told TLC that they were done filming the show after they believed they "had completed our mission of educating the world on what it's like to be a Little Person in an average size world" and decided they "wanted to go back to running the farm and our normal lives." However, TLC ultimately convinced the family to stay on through specials centered around various aspects of their lives, including traveling and weddings.

"This is WHY I THINK there is some hesitation to announce from TLC that the show is over," he wrote. "Even though the family as a whole is enjoying being away from it all after 19-20 years-- Caryn and many other family members have publicly stated they are done with filming."

While Roloff acknowledged that he can't predict the future, and so Little People, Big World remains in limbo, he wrote that if Season 25 was the last, he thinks "TLC did a nice job on the last Tuesday 'season finale' episode hedging their bets and putting a nice button on the show and where the family (members that still participate) stands. So if LPBW never does come back (in whatever various other forms) I think consensus is they wrapped up the Roloff LPBW crazy train saga pretty good-- That's why many of you felt it was a series finale."