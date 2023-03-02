Who Is California Roll on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9, Episode 3?

The Masked Singer celebrated New York in Wednesday night's episode, but one of the new contestants was the California Roll. These contestants was actually five celebrities, and they wound up winning the battle in the end. That means they remain masked and we will not learn who they are until the finals later this season. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Medusa on The Masked Singer Season 9 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performance and Song Picks

Episode 3: "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga

Show Clues

Episode 3 monologue: "Wasabi, my dudes, I'm the California Roll. Now, you might be wondering what a Cali roll is doing here on New York night. Well, why not? I've already been on Broadway. And that wasn't the only role I played. Oh no, this entree has many sides. Let me tell you five reasons why I'm the perfect dish." After one member mentioned that they went to an Ivy League school, another said they "got used to" never sleeping from DJing all night long. "Gotta pay the rent! But eventually, California was calling, so I set out on the 10 for the gleeful rays and silver screens. Once I got there, I was rubbing shoulders with the greats from Dolly to Snoop. And I even got married! It's been such a busy ride, I barely have any time for myself. But without each of these ingredients, I wouldn't be the successful California Roll I am today. Sock it to me, dudes!"



Episode 3 visual clues: There was a tiger beside one member in their caricature drawing. A baseball made an appearance. One member also held up a book with "group project" printed on the cover.



Episode 3 On-Stage Clue: Pizza Rat came out with a giant pizza slice with "5 billion" written on the back.

The Guesses:

Episode 3 Panelists Guesses: Jenny McCarthy Wahlgerg guessed cast members of The Lion King and Pentatonix. Nicole Scherzinger guessed members of the Pitch Perfect movie cast, while Ken Jeong tossed out the idea that it was the cast of High School Musical.



Our Guess: Pentatonix sounds like a good guess. The five-member group includes one female member, Kristin Maldonado, who performed on Broadway in Kinky Boots. Member Kevin Olusola recently married Sarah Bishop in Malibu. Pentatonix also worked with Dolly Parton on a cover of "Jolene" in 2016. The "5 billion" likely refers to the number of overall views they have on their YouTube channel. The tiger could be a reference to the group performing "Eye of the Tiger" during NBC's The Sing-Off.

