'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff's 'Sickness' Landed Him in Urgent Care Right Before Son's 2nd Birthday

Zach and Tori Roloff are celebrating their youngest son Josiah's second birthday amid some personal health struggles. Just a day before the Little People, Big World couple prepared to mark the special day, Tori revealed in a Monday social media post that Zach had to take a trip to urgent care for an unspecified illness.

"Today has been a doozy and I feel like it's times like these that God is telling us all to slow down," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story. "We ended up at urgent care to help get Zach some relief from sickness."

The mom of three – she also shares son Jackson Kyle Roloff, 6, and daughter Lilah Ray Roloff, 4, with Zach – didn't specify the type of illness her husband was battling, but she indicated it wasn't the only health struggle the family was facing. She went on to tell fans, "Our floors are being reinstalled and within 20 minutes of being home I threw my back out bad and can't move currently because I was trying to move furniture on my own." The former TLC star said she was feeling "guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he'll remember it. But I'm just praying he feels loved and celebrated."

In a Tuesday update that also served as a birthday message to her son, Tori said "mom and dad are sick," as she wrote, "this birthday doesn't look the way I thought it would this year... Mom threw out her back. And the house is torn apart to finish repairing the broken pipe we had. But Si guy we love you so much bigger than today and we will celebrate properly ASAP." She also adorably gushed over the fact that little Josiah is "the definition of a daddy's boy and can't see anyone else in the room when @zroloff07 is next to you. You put up with a lot of wrestling and hair styling from your siblings and let mom get cuddles in when they're needed!"

While Zach and Tori, as well as their children, have been in the spotlight for years now, fans will now have to keep up with the family through their social media posts. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced in March that they are leaving Little People, Big World after 25 seasons. At the time, the couple confirmed that they have not been part of the series for the past six months, telling fans, "that part of our lives, that chapter has closed."