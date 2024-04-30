'Teen Mom' Personality Maci Bookout Allegedly Owes Six Figures in Taxes

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout owes more than $150,000 in federal taxes from 2024, as reported by In Touch. According to the report, Bookour currently has two tax liens that were filed, with the first for $49,383.00, and the second is for the amount of $105,346.00. She shares $105,346.00 lien with her husband, Taylor McKinney, who is listed as "Debtor 2" in the filing. She is the only who owes the $49,383.00 lien. Last year, she owed a $14,227.00 tax lien, as well as owing the state of California $12,569.00 from the year 2017. It's not her first time owing the IRS. In 2014, In Touch confirmed that she owed $78,308 to the IRS from 2011. That debt has been paid off.

The MTV star and her husband have spoken about ending their relationship with the network. "I think I've just gotten to a point where, for me, it's like, man, everything is just … it's just not what you see on the show," she exclusively told In Touch in an interview earlier this month. "Every move we make is just so public and then everything with our kids is just so public. You can't really go out in public and be left alone, which isn't a bad thing." With her new debt, it may not be smart to leave the show.

In an interview with Up and Adam, she opened up about the money she earns from the show. "Obviously, the pay is great," she said. "I feel like I've invested very well. Like, if I wasn't on the show tomorrow, it would be like, 'Dang, that's a loss' but we would be totally OK. Like really OK."

She discussed having more stability than those stars on networks like Bravo. "You could be gone, you could be cut so fast [on those shows]. I will say it's a little more comfortable on our show, because, even though it's an ensemble cast, we don't live near each other and see each other all the time," Bookout said. "For the most part, everything you see on the show is everything that would have actually happened without the cameras there. For us, it's our real life, and then when we get together, it might be something fun or special. It might be a little bit of drama, but it's still us just talking about our real lives."