'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Has Gone 'on a Few Dates' Since Recent Breakup

Meri Brown is "looking for a king" following her recent breakup. The Sister Wives star, 53, shared an update on her dating life while answering some of Google's trending questions about her in an Instagram video posted Monday, revealing she's "gone out on a few dates" lately but was not seeing anyone "exclusively."

"Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince," she continued. "No, I'm looking for a king. There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is." The TLC personality noted that she wants a partner who is confident and on the same level as she is emotionally. "I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is," Brown revealed. "Because I know who I am and I'm confident in who I am and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it."

Brown split from boyfriend Amos Andrew in February, just about a month after the two announced their relationship, which first began in October 2023. "Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them. It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth," the reality personality said while announcing their split.

"Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship. When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions," she continued. "It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn't in the cards for you."

Brown noted that while she does "honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it," she knows what is important to her in a relationship and is confident in herself while single as well. "This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!" Brown wrote. In December 2022, the inn owner split from her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, with whom she shares child Leon, 28.