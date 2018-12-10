Watch: Dolly Parton Teams Up With Pentatonix for Acapella Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene” is an iconic song in the world of music, and the country legend recently put a new spin on the classic with some help from the acapella group Pentatonix.

The song, presented by Cracker Barrel, was released just after Parton’s latest album, Pure & Simple, and there’s no secret that the singer is still going strong!

“Had lots of fun putting a new spin on Jolene w/@PTXOfficial! Thx for the opportunity @CrackerBarrel,” Parton wrote on Twitter. “Singing with @PTXofficial was pure magic, and we had lots of fun rearranging the song!”

In the video for the track, Pentatonix and Parton sing on a sparse stage, and the acapella group’s smooth background vocals give an eerily amazing finish to the song. Parton takes the lead for the majority of the song before being joined by Pentatonix towards the end, and the blending of all six voices sounds pretty darn gorgeous.

Take a listen to this new version of “Jolene” above!

