’90 Day Fiance’ Couple’s Infant Daughter Hospitalized

90 Day Fiancé‘s Annie Suwan Toborowsky and David Toborowsky are asking for prayers as their infant daughter, Minthirarad, has been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The TLC stars took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update on their 4-month-old daughter after revealing last week that she had contracted the dangerous infection of the lungs and respiratory tract.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What I learned today is our little one is stronger than we know after they took her for a treatment. I was worried a lot because she couldn’t eat,” Annie, 31, wrote on Instagram. “After hours, they brought her back with an IV and she looked at me while I’m crying.”

In a video from the hospital, the emotional mom comforted her daughter while wiping away her own tears. “She doesn’t know what’s going on,” Annie said, “It’s OK. Mommy’s here. Mommy’s here. Don’t worry.”

David, 56, confirmed on Thursday that Minthirarad had contracted RSV, which the Mayo Clinic notes is most common in children under 2 and can cause severe infection in infants under 12 months.



“I am asking for all our prayer warriors tonight. Minthira has been admitted to the hospital for the next 5 days with RSV even though we did the vaccine she still has tested positive,” David wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will be with her at the hospital with the family but I humbly ask our extended family in this social media world for your love and prayers for our little girl.”

On Saturday, Annie shared an update calling her daughter “so strong” in the midst of her hospitalization. “For a little one, she so strong. I don’t like seeing her like this at all, but she is a fighter,” she wrote in the Instagram update. “Now 4:558 am (sic) in the morning, she fell asleep after her checkup and treatments. By 9 am, they will have to take her for percussion of the lungs to extract sputum again. We still need your continued prayers for her and thank you so much for your kindness messages.”

That same day, David wrote on Instagram that while doctors said Minthirarad was “starting to improve,” she came down with a fever later that evening.

“Yes Annie has the RSV vaccine while she was pregnant to help minimize the risk,” David continued. “I am glad we made that choice as the outcome could be very different. Again, Annie’s choice as it is her body and I stand by what the doctors recommend as they are highly educated and are here to make life better.” He continued to thank everyone for their “little messages and comments of love and prayers,” as they have “been our strength,” concluding, “Love you all so much.”