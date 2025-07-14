Reality TV Hopeful’s Family Still Searching for Answers After Her Death: What to Know About Reyna Dunlap’s Case

Reyna Dunlap, a social media influencer known as The Nude Queen, was discovered dead in 2024 after she flew from Maryland to Cleveland to audition for Baddies Midwest, a bawdy reality show series filmed for the Zeus Network. She was known in her hometown of Maryland.

Her death was first brought to public attention by her mother and sister via social media at the time. A fundraising campaign was launched to aid in the investigation. “I’m just looking for anybody who has been in contact with her, or has heard from her in the past month,” Reyna’s sister, Kira Dunlap, posted on TikTok. “It’s very, very important. Because something bad has happened to her. And we’re trying to find out what happened.”

Recently, the fight for answers continues, as there has seemingly been movement on the case. “We did not know she was in Cleveland,” said her mother, Karen Jones to the local NBC affiliate station. “She was always going a lot of places and she didn’t tell us that she was doing it, so no one was really looking to see that was she missing.” Of the police’s initial explanation of a drug overdose, her mother and sister said they never accepted. “My daughter didn’t do drugs. She did not do drugs. I would stake my life on that,” Jones said.

Jones and Reyna’s sister, Kira Dunlap, has used social media to their advantage, which has helped push people to continue seeking justice. “I don’t think that any of this would have happened if it wasn’t for social media,” said Kira, noting internet sleuths who have their own ideas. “I think that social media is very powerful.”

However, the Cleveland Police Department has not confirmed whether the case is being treated as suspicious. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner hasn’t confirmed her cause of death publicly.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of a private investigator. Through it all, they’re hoping it ignites a fire to help other Black women.

“It may not be just because you find a young black female that, automatically, you’re going to just categorize this as she was a drug user and she overdosed when that was not the case,” said Jones. “Look at the evidence and treat people with respect. That is what Cleveland should be asking for because this is your city. It can happen to anybody,” said Jones.