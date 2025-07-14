‘The Kardashians’ Season 7: What We Know and When Is It Coming Out?

Fans of The Kardashians are anxiously awaiting a teaser for Season 7. Hulu previously ordered 20 more episodes, 10 of which aired in the spring.

Fans have expressed growing tired of seeing recycled and manufactured storylines centered around promoting their growing businesses and there were cancellation rumors. However, it hasn’t turned out to be true.

Considering its premiere history, episodes typically drop in the Spring and Fall. The second half of season 6 ended in April. It’s likely Season 7 will premiere this Fall.

As usual, the sisters are busy. Kim’s new Hulu legal drama is slated for premiere this Fall. The next season will most likely showcase her rehearsing for the role and potentially filming as both shows are under the same streaming company.

Khloe also has a new unscripted series, which will also air on Hulu and takes viewers behind the gates and exposes secrets of the wealthy in her neighborhood of Calabasses. “We all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?” Disney reality chief Rob Mills explained this Spring, per E! News. “So, we’re developing a show that we’re actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates.” Simultaneously, Khloe continues filming her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land.

When viewers last left off, Kim hinted at dating someone, but didn’t reveal the potential mystery man. Khloe remained dedicated to her kids and a strict schedule while trying to do more outside of the home other than mothering. She revealed in a recent podcast episode that she’s open to dating now but is a little hesitant as her life has been drama free as a single woman. Maybe, Khloe will delve back into the dating pool.

Kourtney puts her family first, and not work. Much of her storyline centered around her blended family with Travis Scott. Maybe she’ll show her son Rocky’s face this upcoming season.

As for little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kylie made more of her presence known last season, spending more time with Kendall. They both keep their dating lives off the show. Kendall’s modeling career and dedication to wellness is always a topic. Kylie typically comes and goes. Momager Kris Jenner will always be there to steer the ship.