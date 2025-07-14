‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Confirm Romance After Denying Dating Rumors

Love Is Blind stars Sara Carton and Joey Leveille are officially dating.

The reality personalities, who first met during Season 8 of the Netflix show, confirmed Sunday on Instagram that they were more than just friends following months of speculation.

“Happy,” Carton captioned her relationship hard launch, which included photos of her embracing and hugging Leveille. “my newest life chapter title.”

While Carton and Leveille initially had a connection on Season 8 of Love Is Blind, Carton went on to get engaged to Ben Mezzenga, and Leveille popped the question to Monica Danús.

Neither couple tied the knot during their season. But Carton and Leveille sparked rumors that they had found love with one another during the Netflix reunion special, as viewers noticed that they were sitting next to each other on the couch.

Following the reunion, Danús claimed that Carton had told her they were dating, despite her denial to the public. “I texted Sara, ‘I’m hearing a lot of things about you and Joey. Is there anything you need to tell me?’ And she called me and said, ‘Nothing’s official, but we are seeing each other,’” she said in an interview for Elite Daily published March 18. “She said they didn’t want to make anything official until any online hate dies down.”

Danús said she felt betrayed by her former friend Carton. “She told me this started a month ago, so that’s at least two months ago now. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was longer,” the Netflix personality said. “All this time when I was venting to her about Joey and she was saying she had my back, she was actually with him.

“It’s a betrayal, and it’s very hurtful,” she continued. “It’s no surprise from Joey — I don’t think very highly of him, and I don’t want him in my life. But I’m hurt that Sara would do this to me.”

Carton maintained her relationship timeline. However, in the comment section of her Instagram post on Sunday, while responding to a follower who asked why she and Leveille denied their romance “for so long.”

“To keep this very clear – Joey and I became friends September 2024 (6 months after weddings),” she wrote. “There was no crossover when we were filming and our first discussion of expressing interest was February 2025, right before the show aired. We just started dating a month ago :).”