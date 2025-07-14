‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Winners Revealed

Love Island USA has crowned its Season 7 winners.

During Sunday’s finale of the popular Peacock show, host Ariana Madix revealed that Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales had received the most viewer votes and had decided to split the $100,000 prize.

“I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. To feel so seen and validated and for people to see how powerful our connection is… and like, boy, was this a ride, here on Love Island,” Amaya said after winning. “But this, man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

“This is just a message to everyone out there who’s misunderstood: nobody should ever be tamed, and that there’s always someone out there for you who’s going to love you for you and appreciate all of your craziness,” she continued. “Don’t ever settle for nobody.”

Bryan said of his journey, which started in Casa Amor, “I don’t even know how to put it into words. Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over. It feels surreal.”

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were runners-up, while Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa came in third, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia placed fourth.

Sunday’s Season 7 ending was a historic one, as it featured the franchise’s first-ever finale breakup. Chris and Huda’s final date marked the end of their relationship, as the turbulent couple agreed to end their romantic connection amid disagreements about the physical aspect of their partnership.

Season 7 was marked with scandal early on, with contestant Yulissa Escobar being removed from the villa within the first couple of days after clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced online. A week before the finale, Nic’s partner, Cierra Ortega, was also removed from the show after a social media post from her resurfaced that showed her using a racial slur. Both removed islanders have since apologized.

The Love Island USA Season 7 islanders will gather to discuss all the ups and downs of the summer at the upcoming reunion, which hits Peacock on Aug. 25 and is set to be hosted by Madix and Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

