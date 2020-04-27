Where the ‘Jackass’ Cast Is Now in 2024

Few things dominated pop culture in the early 2000’s more than Jackass. Between the ridiculous stunts and general inherent danger, audiences were captivated. Jackass debuted on MTV in October of 2000 and very quickly took the entire world by storm. The exploits of the entire cast were documented in clever and creative ways while remaining fairly resourceful, and that simplicity was one of the biggest draws.

It didn’t need big-budget effects to keep the audience’s attention. Watching two grown men smash into each other in shopping carts was good enough all on its own. That eventually led to the crew getting a big budget and being able to make three very funny, very outlandish major motion pictures: Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), and Jackass 3D (2010).

Then, more than a decade later, the gang got back together for a fourth movie, Jackass Forever, which premiered in 2022. It’s been two years since the last — but possibly not final — Jackass flick, so fans might be wondering what everyone is up to… Scroll down to find out!

Johnny Knoxville

Arguably, the star of the Jackass franchise, Johnny Knoxville was known for doing some of the most dangerous stunts available. From playing see-saw in a rodeo rink with a raging bull to letting a boxing legend bash his head in, Knoxville took quite the beating in the name of comedy.

After, and even during, Jackass, Knoxville continued working on his acting career. In 2013, he starred in Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which saw him don the grandpa makeup that he wore many times in the Jackass films and continue playing pranks on unsuspecting bystanders. That film was even nominated for an Oscar, in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, but lost.

Knoxville is still acting, appearing in movies such as recent releases Action Point, Polar, Above Suspicion and We Summon the Darkness. He most recently appeared in the critically acclaimed — but tragically under-seen — Hulu comedy Reboot, as well as the reality TV show The Prank Panel, alongside Eric André and Gabourey Sidibe.

Steve-O

Steve-O was quick to take on some of the most disgusting and cringe-worthy Jackass stunts. His first big moment was when he swallowed a goldfish and then puked it back up alive, but agreeing to get papercuts on his eyes might be the absolute worst stunt he ever pulled.

After Jackass, Steve-O went on to star with his fellow Jackass co-star Chris Pontius on Wildboyz. Today, Steve-O has moved on to stand-up comedy and doing smaller-scale stunts on stage for audiences who still can’t believe how little regard he has for his bodily safety. He also has a hit podcast, Wild Ride with Steve-O.

Bam Margera

Bam Margera was always the most cynical of the Jackass crew, but he was also always willing to go to great lengths to get the laugh. In the second Jackass film, Bam allowed himself to be branded several times by a hot iron, in the shape of male genitalia, until they got it just right. That’s how committed he was to shocking the audience.

After Jackass, Bam starred in his own shows, Viva la Bam and then later Bam’s Unholy Union.More recently, Bam went on Family Therapy with Dr. Jen to help get control of his alcoholism. However, he had some notable relapses and personal drama play out in the public eye over the last several years, even leading to him being fired from Jackass Forever.

After beefing with his former Jackass friends, splitting from his wife, and multiple run-ins with the police, Margera has been sober for several months and is working hard to stay that way. He is also engaged to his new girlfriend, Dannii Marie.

Chris Pontius

Chris Pontius (above left) was the Jackass cast member who was always jumping at an opportunity to do something to make you shake your head in shame. He did what is often considered the most disgusting “stunt” that was filmed for Jackass. Said stunt will go unnamed but suffice it to say, it’s in the film Jackass Number Two and it is wretched.

After Jackass, Pontius went on to star with his fellow Jackass co-star Steve-O on Wildboyz. He also tried his hand at acting in other projects and even turned up in the short ill-fated FOX sitcom Raising Hope. He even appeared in Netflix’s Game Over, Man! and then starred alongside Knoxville in Action Point.

Since Jackass Forever, Pontius has appeared with his Jackass castmates in Celebrity Family Feud, as well as in History of the World, Part II, wherein he and some of the guys parodied the legendary death of Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.

Ryan Dunn

As one of the founding members of Jackass, Ryan Dunn is probably most remembered for the “toy car” stunt in Jackass: The Movie. You know the one. He also once placed a very sensitive part of his lower body on a block of ice, reaffirming that Dunn was willing to put his most intimate areas in hazard in order to make the most of a stunt.

Dunn hosted the short-lived MTV series Homewrecker and also turned up on his friend and co-star Bam Margera’s show Viva la Bam. Sadly, in 2011, shortly after debuting as one of the hosts of Proving Ground on G4, Dunn died in a car accident.

Jason “Wee Man” Acuña

Jason “Wee Man” Acuña never held back anything in Jackass, always fully immersing himself in some of the franchise’s best stunts. One of the all-time best was the “yoga ball” stunt, where he held tight onto a large red yoga ball while a rodeo bull headbutted him.

Acuña has appeared in many other reality TV projects and even turned up opposite Selena Gomez in the film Behaving Badly. He still occasionally tours with other former Jackass stars to this day, and also has a podcast, Lil Revolution, with actor Pancho Moler.

Preston Lacy

The resident “big man on campus,” as it were, Preston Lacy took on any Jackass stunt that required a man with a fuller build. He’s most remembered for chasing Wee Man around in tighty-whities and tank-top, but the stunt where the two of them bungee jumped while tethered to one another was definitely one of Preston’s best.

After Jackass, Lacy tried his hand at some other acting projects, including a couple of holiday-themed comedies, and, much like Wee Man, still tours around putting on shows with some other former Jackass stars. Most recently he was a guest on Wee Man’s podcast.

Dave England and Ehren McGhehey

Last, but certainly not least, there’s good old Dave England (above left) and “Danger” Ehren McGhehey (above right). England took on most of the stunts that required high gross-out factors, and he did it like a champ. He would likely be most remembered for the “vomelet,” which was basically him just eating an omelet made of ingredients he ingested then vomited back up.

Something people don’t know about England, though, is that he actually got his start as a professional snowboarder, and continues that love today. After Jackass, England starred in a few films, and still, like Wee Man and Preston Lacy, makes the rounds with other former co-stars.

As for McGhehey, he certainly found himself in many hilariously uncomfortable situations, such as the “cup test” stunt in Jackass Forever, where he took a number of brutal hits to his groin — ranging from a high-speed softball to a pogo stick operated by England — in an attempt to test the durability of an athletic cup.

McGhehey keeps a fairly low profile, not often posting on social media, but he has turned up in a few TV shows over the years — such as Grimm and Portlandia — and he’s also done some professional photography work.