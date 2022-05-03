'Jackass' Returning for New Series Following 'Jackass Forever'

✖

Jackass fans rejoice The hilarious franchise is returning for a brand new series, following the new movie, Jackass Forever. TV Line reports that the news was revealed by Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, who announced it during the company's Q1 earnings call on Tuesday. "Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series," he said, "bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+."

Jackass crashed into pop culture in the early 2000s, with a hilarious and controversial series on MTV. In 2002, the first film, Jackass: The Movie, debuted and was massively successful. That film was followed by two more: 2006's Jackass Number Two, and 2010's Jackass 3D. After more than a decade away, the Jackass crew officially returned earlier this year with Jackass Forever, the fourth film of the stunt/prank franchise. To the surprise of almost no one, the movie was a major hit, being acclaimed by both fans and critics and earning more than $80 million at the box office on a budget of $10 million.

The new movie brought back many of the original Jackass stars, as well as a few new faces. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, franchise stars Jason "Wee Man" Acuña and Preston Lacy joked that the new cast members were the ones getting pranked most, since all the longtime stars are practically impervious to pranks anymore. "It was good because pranking us more and more after all these years, we started to figure out pranks and what the setup is. But these guys are just walking in blind and you can hold their hand and do a prank," Wee Man confessed. "And it was the best thing to do. So that was one of the fun things to do with the new guys."

Preston then added, "We were on a break in between filming and we would call them up and say, 'Why weren't you on set today? We've been filming for days. Where have you been? What happened, what happened?'"