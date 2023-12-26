Bam Margera just got engaged! The former pro-skateboarder recently revealed to TMZ that he asked his girlfriend, Dannii Marie, to marry him and she said "yes." According to the outlet, Margera got down on one knee and popped the question while at the home of friend, and fellow pro skater, Ed Duffy, in Pennsylvania. At this time, it's unclear if the pair have set a wedding date. This will make marriage number three for Margera, who is currently in the process of a divorce from his second wife, Nikki Boyd, with whom he shares a son, Phoenix.

In August, it was reported that Margera lost custody of his 5-year-old son Phoenix, with TMZ reporting at the time that Boyd had been awarded temporary sole custody of their son. Margera had been fighting for joint custody, but at this point, he could only see Phoenix via Facetime or video calls. In February, Nikki filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she still wanted Margera to have visitation rights, under the condition that he either stayed in or came to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

As noted by Thompson, Boyd requested spousal support and asked for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Nikki's attorney, David Glass, said in a statement at the time.

"Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family," Glass continued. TMZ later reported that Glass alleged Margera was not sober during a visit with Phoenix, which was part of why Boyd felt it was necessary to separate from him. Margera claimed to be sober, but Boyd was not convinced and decided that it was the last straw.

Notably, Margera has been sober for a few months now, with sources saying that Dannii was a big part of him getting healthy. She reportedly gave him an ultimatum: her or drugs and alcohol. He chose her. The ex-Jackass star has been hitting the gym daily and eating healthier. He has reportedly lost weight and gotten back into skateboarding. According to insiders, Margera has been loving life and has kept just a close group of friends who are positive influences. They add that he feels this is the first time he's ever attempted to get sober for himself, as opposed to through an intervention from family and friends.