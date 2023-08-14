Bam Margera Arrested on Multiple Charges

Bam Margera was arrested on multiple charges last week. Local ABC News affiliate WPVI-TV reports that the former Jackass star was taken into custody and cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The arrest came after Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — allegedly had an altercation in the parking lot of the Radnor Hotel in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Lt. Chris Four with the Radnor Township Police Department said, "No one was injured or attacked. Our officers got there and he was actually kind of friendly with them, and cooperative and came with us when he had to." Margera was booked and later released to a friend.

The new arrest comes after it was reported that Margera will have to stand trial for a separate altercation earlier this year. In April, Margera became a wanted man after police issued an arrest warrant for him. According to TMZ, the Pennsylvania State Police stated that troopers responded to a disturbance call near Pocopson Township. When authorities arrived, they encountered an alleged victim who accused Margera of being involved in a physical and verbal confrontation. It was later learned that Margera's brother, Jess, was the victim.

When police showed up, Margera was nowhere to be found, as he'd allegedly fled the scene into some nearby woods. Additionally, TMZ noted that Margera was only facing misdemeanors from the incident: four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and one count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact. The ex-pro skater eventually turned himself in to the police and later stated that he plans to sue his brother for "defamation."

"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers," Margera wrote in a social media post. "Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F— him."

Margera's attorney, Michael van der Veen later told TMZ, "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits."