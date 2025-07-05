‘King of the Hill’ Reveals Hank’s New Job, Which Explains Why He Left America

Ahead of King of the Hill’s highly anticipated revival, the show has revealed Hank’s new job.

The new season of the animated series will see a 10-year time jump, and with it comes some major changes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the major changes includes Hank’s new job and the reason for him leaving America. The synopsis for King of the Hill Season 14, premiering in August on Hulu, reveals, “After years of working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill.”

Hulu/20th Television Animation

Considering Hank had been Assistant Manager at Strickland Propane for a while, it’s a bit of a surprise that he left, but it would be a bit boring if he just stayed the entire time, and the series came back and nothing changed. Plus, it makes sense that he and Penny would try to retire. And if the crazy theory about Buck turns out to be true, there’s no telling how things would have gone down between them.

Hank’s job is not the only thing that will be changing for the new season of King of the Hill. Connie Souphanousinphone will be “very much more open,” voice actress Lauren Tom said at ATX TV Festival via ComicBook.com. “She’s in college studying engineering,” she continued. “Whenever an actor does a role, they always draw upon themselves, and go, ‘Well, how am I like that?’ Let me try and bring more of myself into that so it seems more authentic.’ But Connie’s a little more open-minded than me.”

(Courtesy of 20th Television Animation)

“That was kind of nice to see in that Gen Z way,” she said. “That whole thing I had to learn about… an acronym, ENM. I had to look it up. I had to ask my kids. Ethical non-monogamy. Racier than I thought Connie would be.”

There will be a few more changes, which can be expected. Not only has 10 years passed in the show, but it’s been nearly 16 years since the show originally ended. King of the Hill has to adapt to some IRL differences and some differences on-screen, but that’s what will make the new season all the more interesting. King of the Hill Season 14 premieres on Aug. 4 only on Hulu.