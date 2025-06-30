Cody Johnson Calls Out Concertgoers For Brawling During ‘God Bless America’ Performance

Country star Cody Johnson was unhappy with the crowd at a recent concert.

During a performance of “God Bless America,” which he often does at his shows, the 38-year-old singer had to stop the show after a fight broke out in the crowd.

A video posted on TikTok showed the fans in the crowd getting into a brawl, as some of the attendees were knocked to the floor at the concert in San Antonio, Texas.

“I mean, this is not a Travis Scott concert,” he said. “There’s kids in the crowd, there are all kinds of things in here that don’t need to happen… There we go, there are the police officers,” he said.

A Daily Mail article noted the singer talked to the crowd about “unity and not being divided” in America, and shamed politicians for pushing people away from each other.

“Well, so much for my speech on not being divided,” he joked after the fight.

Johnson is best known for his albums Gotta Be Me, which hit #2 on Billboard’s country music charts, and for the album Leather, which won the Album of the Year at last year’s Country Music Awards. He has released six albums and is signed to Warner Music Nashville.