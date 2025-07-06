3 Medical Dramas to Watch Now That ‘Pulse’ Is Canceled

Netflix may have canceled medical drama Pulse, but there are many similar shows that fans can watch.

The short-lived drama centered on a group of ER residents who navigate medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive allegation at their Miami hospital.

Even though Pulse’s cancellation is disappointing for those who enjoyed it, there is no shortage of medical dramas. There are a lot of shows in that field to choose from, but that’s just what makes it all the more entertaining. From the medical cases to the drama to the romance, as well as much, much more, these three shows are perfect to watch now that Pulse is done.

The Pitt

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

Premiering in January, The Pitt became an instant hit on Max. The series comes from ER producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill and centers on doctors, nurses, and staff at an emergency room at a hospital in Pittsburgh, with the season taking place over the course of a single shift. It stars ER’s Noah Wyle, who is back in scrubs 16 years after the NBC drama ended.

The Pitt’s ensemble cast also includes Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. Production on the second season has started, and the show is aiming to return in January 2026, so fans will already be looking forward to a new season. All 15 episodes are streaming on Max.

New Amsterdam

Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin — (Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

If you want something a little bit longer and a show that has ended with closure, New Amsterdam is pretty perfect. The series ran for five seasons on NBC from 2018 to 2023 and centers on Ryan Eggold’s Dr. Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of a public hospital, aiming to reform the neglected facility and provide exceptional care to patients.

Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Sandra Mae Frank also starred. While the series ended two years ago, there is a spinoff in the works at NBC set in the future and focusing on Max’s daughter, Luna, presumably following the events of the series finale. It has not been ordered to series yet. All five seasons are streaming on Peacock.

ER

Pictured: (l-r) Scott Grimes as Doctor Archie Morris, Yvette Freeman as Nurse Haleh Adams, John Stamos as Doctor Tony Gates, Busy Philipps as Hope Bobeck, Shane West as Doctor Ray Barnett, Mekhi Phifer as Gregory Pratt, Maura Tierney as Doctor Abby Lockhart — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Before Grey’s Anatomy, there was ER. The series ran for 15 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2009 and centered on doctors and nurses who work in the emergency room at a hospital in Chicago. It more or less serves as a blueprint for medical dramas and was once the longest-running primetime medical drama before being passed by Grey’s.

The show had a rotating cast throughout its run, but some notable stars include Wyle, George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield, Julianna Margulies, Eriq La Salle, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Goran Višnjić, Ming-Na Wen, Maura Tierney, Parminder Nagra, Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, and Angela Bassett. All 15 seasons are streaming on Max and Hulu.