Johnny Knoxville Tasers 'Jackass' Co-Star Right in Front of Steve Harvey During 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew gave an electrifying performance on the Sept. 22 episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Knoxville even pulled out his trusty Taser to make sure Dave England knew the true pain of getting a question wrong. Host Steve Harvey was shocked to see Knoxville use a Taser on Englund, hinting that Harvey has not watched enough Jackass.
The survey question for the segment was "Name something you would hate to have to happen while making love in an airplane bathroom." Jeff Tremaine guessed "toiled flush," which was only six points. Knoxville then guessed "somebody walk in," which was the top answer and worth 33 points. Knoxville chose to play.
After Ehren "Danger Ehren" McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Jasper Dolphin took their turns, England was up. England guessed "accidentally going number two." This reminded Harvey of a classic Jackass sketch in which the guys used a toilet in a Home Depot store. England then took credit for the sketch, which explained his guess and grossed everyone in the audience out.
The Tasering Video
Surprisingly, England's guess wasn't on the board! Knoxville didn't take a breather, he just ran over to England and Tased him, sending England skidding on the studio floor! "We're going to have to try harder team," Knoxville commanded his teammates. Rachel Wolfson guessed a "condom breaking," which was not on the board. Knoxville thankfully did not Tase her, but he threatened to Tase Tremaine! Tremaine's team won when they guessed "seatbelt light comes on." The other answers were "everyone hears," "fall/in the toilet" and "folks knocking."prevnext
'Great meme potential'
This has great meme potential if done correctly— Atheist_Alcoholic (@AtheistAlcohol2) September 30, 2022
Scroll on for some of the responses to Knoxville pulling out a taser on Celebrity Family Feud. The full episode is available to stream on Hulu.prevnext
'That's gold'
Knoxville: We’re going to have to try harder, team.— Putting on the Foil (@Bingpot_YaHey) September 29, 2022
After tasing his dude. That’s gold. https://t.co/atRagpofxe
"I'm sorry Johnny Knoxville tasering his teammate for giving a wrong answer on Celebrity Family Feud is the funniest thing I've ever seen," one fan wrote.prevnext
'Literally dying of laughter'
this mf Johnny Knoxville on Celebrity Family Feud tazing his team members for wrong answers 😂😂😂😂😂😂— a girl named hbfromkc. (@H_Baeee) September 24, 2022
"OMFG!! This celebrity family feud with the Jackass guys is the funniest thing I'm watching," one viewer wrote. "I'm literally dying of laughter on the floor because it's hilarious. Johnny Knoxville literally tasered one of his buddies if he got an answer wrong."prevnext
'I am crying laughing'
Steve Harvey had no idea how to react to Johnny Knoxville here, I am crying laughing pic.twitter.com/pUtTyvrzJf— Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) September 30, 2022
Many other fans thought it was hilarious that Knoxville wore the exact same suit style as Harvey.prevnext
'Steve Harvey has finally met the man that was too much for him'
Steve Harvey has finally met the man that was too much for him
And that man, is Johnny Knoxville https://t.co/ni6Du7i3zR— Mads/Silver Tank (@RivalDealer26) October 1, 2022
"Why is Johnny Knoxville tasing the other jackass guy on Family Feud so attractive to me?" one fan asked themselves.prev