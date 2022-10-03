Johnny Knoxville Tasers 'Jackass' Co-Star Right in Front of Steve Harvey During 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew gave an electrifying performance on the Sept. 22 episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Knoxville even pulled out his trusty Taser to make sure Dave England knew the true pain of getting a question wrong. Host Steve Harvey was shocked to see Knoxville use a Taser on Englund, hinting that Harvey has not watched enough Jackass.

The survey question for the segment was "Name something you would hate to have to happen while making love in an airplane bathroom." Jeff Tremaine guessed "toiled flush," which was only six points. Knoxville then guessed "somebody walk in," which was the top answer and worth 33 points. Knoxville chose to play.

After Ehren "Danger Ehren" McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Jasper Dolphin took their turns, England was up. England guessed "accidentally going number two." This reminded Harvey of a classic Jackass sketch in which the guys used a toilet in a Home Depot store. England then took credit for the sketch, which explained his guess and grossed everyone in the audience out.