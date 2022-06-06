'Jackass Forever' Star Kisses Huge Snake After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

Jackass Forever star Sean "Poopies" McInerney took home the award for Best Kiss at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and he celebrated the win by laying a smooch on a huge snake. On Sunday night, Poopies took to the awards show stage to accept his win for kissing a rattlesnake in a scene from Jackass Forever, beating out stars such as Tom Holland and Zendaya for Spider-Man: No Way Home. "Wow, this [trophy's] not light," the 35-year-old said as he held the golden-popcorn bucket award.

"This is a dream come true. Huge thanks to MTV. This is crazy. Huge thanks to Jackass and all the boys. Jeff Tremaine, you're the man," Poopies continued. "Being a new cast member is not easy. It's kinda weird up here accepting this award alone, but now that I'm a big-time movie star, me and the snake broke up and I found a new love, so let's bring her out." A crew of snake wranglers then emerged with a 17-foot python, which Poopies gave a kiss to before turning to the crowd and quipping, "I'm so glad that thing did not bite me just now." He concluded his speech "Thank you, everyone. This one's for the fans. Thank you MTV, thank you Jackass. Let's go!"

Poopies and the snake kissed in #JackassForever and t̶o̶l̶d̶ took home Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards 😘🐍 pic.twitter.com/stUL9DZOQW — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

While the rattlesnake stunt was certainly intense, Poopies previously told PopCulture.com, in an exclusive interview, that it was not the most painful Jackass stunt he's done. That honor goes to one he pulled off in the Discovery channel Jackass Shark Week special, which served as a promotional event for the new film. During the special, Poopies did a high-speed wakeboard jump into some shark-infested waters and ended up getting bit on his hand. Showing us the scars, he said, "Nothing's worse than that. That's the f—ing gnarliest of gnarliest, my friend."

"This is the gnarly part. This right here is the skin graft. But it only goes like that far," Poopies continued, revealing what kind of mobility the stunt left him with. "Doesn't really do too much, bro. But I'm still surfing. I'm still surfing and riding my one tins around some, back at the Poopies grown lifestyle. It's all good." Jackass Forever is now available to stream on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.