‘Doctor Odyssey’ Fans Sound off on Show’s Murky Future

Doctor Odyssey fans are giving their thoughts on the medical drama’s uncertain future.

After it was reported that the ABC freshman series was canceled by default after cast options expired, it was revealed that the network was reportedly still in discussions for a second season.

It all depends on creator and producer Ryan Murphy, who has his hands full with numerous shows, including 9-1-1 and new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville. Technically, Doctor Odyssey is canceled, and it’s not on ABC’s 2025-26 schedule, but it still could return. Regardless, fans are sounding off on the whole situation, and there are a lot of feelings.

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, DON JOHNSON, JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO

X user abbylockhartmd shared the viral clip of Tiny Chef getting news of his show cancellation, writing, “they need to get Joshua Jackson to do this to get doctor odyssey a second season.” Meanwhile, aIreadyovers said, “both grosse pointe garden society and doctor odyssey (for now) being cancelled… now all the times I left the shows running on the tv while I went out make me look dumb but I tried I tried.”

ramblinglobster quoted the Taylor Swift song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” when it came to Doctor Odyssey’s cancellation, “goodbye, goodbye, goodbye you were bigher than the whole sky you were more than just a small time…” allwalshedout expressed, “on god can someone please renew doctor odyssey neEEOOOWWWWW.”

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) PHILLIPA SOO, SEAN TEALE

Doctor Odyssey was the last show on ABC’s 2024-25 lineup awaiting its fate. Even recently, star Joshua Jackson revealed during a red carpet event that he hadn’t heard anything about it. While the cast options expiring frees up everyone to do other projects and not be held down by the commitment of the drama, that doesn’t seem to be stopping discussions. Why ABC didn’t choose to extend the options is unknown, but fans are desperately wanting more.

Whether or not Doctor Odyssey will be picked up for another season is unknown, but at the very least, there wasn’t a cliffhanger at the end of the Season 1 finale, likely because the final two episodes of the season kept fans on the edge enough. All episodes are streaming on Hulu, and fans will just have to keep hoping that this isn’t the end for The Odyssey, assuming that Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale don’t pick up new roles before then.