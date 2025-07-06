Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Launching Project to Help ‘Millennials Navigate an Ever-Changing World’

Beloved Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns is going to continue to cater to those who grew up with him.

After posting videos on TikTok for his Millennial audience, Burns is doing it full time with a brand new podcast.

“Here’s what I’m thinking,” Burns, 51, said in a YouTube video. “It’s basically a societal requirement at this point that everyone has a podcast. So why don’t we have one? You and I. Yeah! I mean, it can basically be what we’ve always done. You and I have always been about this deep and curious investigation of our world in search of these little bits of information that lead to greater understanding. Right? And we can even sit somewhere. Always. With the intention of being super thoughtful about it. Now, look, it sounds like a podcast to me.”

“I mean, it used to be about shapes and colors and letters and numbers and vegetables and stuff, but now it could really be about death and sex and taxes and everything that makes it so weird and wonderful to be alive,” Burns continued. He also encouraged people to leave their comments and their thoughts on it all, to tell him what they want to hear and what they want to know. As of the time of this writing, the video has well over 5,800 comments, with many people giving their thoughts and opinions on everything from the fact that Burns is doing a podcast to what the podcast should be about.

Burns also shared a TikTok video, further explaining his reason for doing the podcast, noting the situation that the world is in right now and wanting to do a podcast that not only people listen to but also listens to people. It would be “part podcast, part conversation.” As of now, Alive with Steve Burns does not yet have a launch date, but it’s safe to say that many people are very happy.

As the original host of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns led the Nick Jr. series for the first four seasons before ultimately leaving “to go to college.” He returned for revival series Blue’s Clues & You as well as the Paramount+ film Blue’s Big City Adventure. In 2021, Nick Jr. posted a special video of Burns dressed in his signature striped green shirt to talk to the fans about the time he left and how things have been in the world since then for the show’s 25th anniversary, making many Millennials cry and proving that he can still touch hearts.

As previously mentioned, Burns still talks to fans in the way that he would on Blue’s Clues, only about stuff that is relevant today, and even shared a video following the Quiet on Set documentary. Now that he’s going to be doing a podcast, there will probably be a lot more tears but a lot more listening. Alive with Steve Burns will be coming soon.