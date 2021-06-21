'Jackass' Star Ryan Dunn's Autopsy Details Resurface 10 Years Since Death

✖

Ryan Dunn's autopsy following his death at 34 has resurfaced ten years since the Jackass star's car crash that took his life. Dunn's Porsche went off the road at 2:30 a.m. in 2011. The crash happened while traveling at 130 mph and also killed passenger Zachary Hartwell alongside the Jackass star.

West Goshen Police Chief Michael Carroll spoke with Radar Online (via Daily Star) and revealed that Dunn hit a guardrail while speeding, sparking a crash that was the worst the officer had ever seen. "I've never seen a car destroyed in an automobile accident the way this car was, even before it caught on fire," Carroll said. "The automobile actually came apart. It was unbelievable and I've been on a lot of fatal accident scenes. This was by far the worst I've ever seen."

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 10-years since the passing of Ryan Dunn. — Rick Kosick (@rickkosick) June 20, 2021

The accident came as Dunn was driving home in West Goshen, Pennsylvania and the cap to a night out drinking heavily with friends, according to Daily Star. The 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 was left a pile of wreckage and flame in the woods, leaving Dunn so burnt that his tattoos were used to identify him.

According to the toxicology report, Dunn's blood-alcohol level was .196, with "no drugs of abuse indicated" in his system. This is twice the legal limit in Pennsylvania and followed Dunn being arrested and charged with a DUI in 2005.

The loss of Dunn greatly affected co-star and best friend Bam Margera. According to Daily Star, Margera told Fox 29 shortly after the accident that the news Dunn had died was "the worst phone call I've ever gotten in my life."

"I've never lost anybody that I care about and it's my best friend ... he was the happiest person ever, the smartest guy, he had so much talent and he had so many things going for him," Margera continued. "This is not right. It's not right."

I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Ryan Dunn died. I remember working at Blockbuster and putting movies up on the wall when we heard. I’ll forever be sad for Bam. he has never recovered. I really hope he finds peace someday. pic.twitter.com/bzfLs2TitX — 𝓀𝒶𝓉𝒾𝑒 👾☠️ (@KatieKadyKadie) June 21, 2021

Dunn's death currently weighs heavy over the production of Jackass 4, the first film since his death and the final hurrah for many in the cast. Margera was part of that cast, but his demons got the best of him and led to a war of words between the former pro skater and his co-stars in the production.

Margera's struggles with drug abuse and alcohol have been out in the open, leading to issues on set and complaints from Margera that he was forced into "rehab torture." The details shared indicate that the rehab, substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment were required as part of his contract. The fallout from Margera's issues led to his removal from the film and an eventual restraining order filed by director Jeff Tremaine.

After his firing, Margera allegedly sent a series of "disturbing messages" to Tremaine, prompting the restraining order due to messages like the following. "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again," one of the threats read. "If you don't sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f—ing contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere." Dunn's passing is one of the driving reasons behind Margera's struggles, so it is sad to see the hold the loss has had on the former skater.