Bam Margera Reaches Major Sobriety Milestone With Some Love From Mark Wahlberg

Bam Margera has reached a major sobriety milestone, and the big accomplishment got him some love and support from Mark Wahlberg. TMZ reports that Margera revealed to them that he is over 100 days sober and has been working out at a gym owned by one of the founders of the Black Rifle Coffee Company, Jarred Taylor, who also worked closely with Wahlberg on the 2013 war movie Lone Survivor. This led to Wahlberg sending Margera a video of support, which the former Jackass star shared on social media., saying that he's "so happy for you and your sobriety."

Margera's fight for sobriety has played out quite publicly this year. After a few run-ins with the law, and splitting from his ex, Nikki Boyd, the former MTV star briefly went to one of Lamar Odom's substance abuse treatment centers, but eventually left before completing the recommended stay. He later incurred more legal issues, including an assault charge from an altercation with his own brother, Jess Margera.

In August, it was reported that Margera lost custody of his 5-year-old son Phoenix, whom he shares with Boyd. At the time, TMZ reported that Boyd had been awarded temporary sole custody of their son. Margera had been fighting for joint custody, but at this point, he could only see Phoenix via Facetime or video calls. In February, Nikki filed legal separation paperwork, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of Phoenix. However, she still wanted Margera to have visitation rights, under the condition that he either stayed in or came to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

As noted by Thompson, Boyd requested spousal support and asked for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Nikki's attorney, David Glass, said in a statement at the time.

"Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family," Glass continued. TMZ later reported that Glass alleged Margera was not sober during a visit with Phoenix, which was part of why Boyd felt it was necessary to separate from him. Margera claimed to be sober, but Boyd was not convinced and decided that it was the last straw.