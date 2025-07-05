Alyssa Milano ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Julian McMahon’s Death

Alyssa Milano is paying tribute to her on-screen husband.

Julian McMahon passed away on Wednesday following a private battle with cancer, his wife, Kelly, shared in a statement to Deadline on Friday.

Among his many roles, the late actor recurred in Seasons 3-5 and appeared as a guest star in Season 7 as the half-human, half-demon Cole Turner. Although initially sent by The Triad to kill The Charmed Ones, he eventually falls in love with Milano’s Phoebe Halliwell and later marries her. Unfortunately, he later turns to evil after ridding himself of his demonic nature and becomes the Source of All Evil. He’s vanquished by The Charmed Ones and comes back from the dead to win Phoebe back, but is once again killed by the sisters. In Season 7, it’s revealed his spirit is trapped between realms.

Cole was a big part of Charmed, especially when it came to Phoebe’s story, and Milano shared a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a series of photos saying she’s “heartbroken.” She continued, “Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding.”



“We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor,” Milano wrote. “Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other. Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable—but always with love.”

“My heart is with Kelly, with Madison, and with Iliana—his girls, his world. He adored them,” she said. “You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply. Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian.”

Many stars have been sharing tributes, and fans are as heartbroken as ever. It’s clear that he made an impact on not only the fans but the people he worked with and those who admired him. And for the Charmed fans, he will forever be Cole Turner.