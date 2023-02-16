Bam Margera's Wife Files for Legal Separation

Bam Margera's wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd, has filed for legal separation from the former Jackass star. According to PEOPLE, Boyde filed the paperwork on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd is also requesting legal and physical custody of Phoenix, the 5-year-old son she shares with Margera. However, she wants Margera to still have visitation rights under the condition that he either stays in or comes to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

Additionally, Boyd is requesting spousal support and is asking for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, said in a statement. "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family." People noted that neither Margera or is reps appear to have issued a statement on the situation.

The separation comes weeks after Margera's Jackass co-star Steve-O penned an emotional plea to his friend over the former pro skater's substance abuse issues. In a screenshot from a since-deleted post and comment, Steve-O urged Margera to turn things around, cautioning him, "You're dying." The comment was apparently in response to a post wherein Margera shared a photo of himself with Steve-O and fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, and spoke highly of Steve-O while heavily criticizing Knoxville and Jackass director-producer Jeff Tremaine.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," wrote Steve-O, also noting that Margera had previously brought out Phoenix on stage with him during the stage tour he joined Steve-O for in January. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."