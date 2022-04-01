‘Jackass Forever’ Stars Wee Man and Preston Lacy Liken Johnny Knoxville’s Bull Stunt to ‘Horrible Car Crash’ (Exclusive)

Jackass Forever crashed into theaters in February, and in one of the movie’s final moments franchise star Johnny Knoxville revisits his classic bull-related stunts. After a magician-dressed Knoxville is flipped by the bull, he lands so hard on his head that he got a concussion and had to be hospitalized for other injuries. Recently, fellow Jackass castmates Jason “Wee Man” Acuña and Preston Lacy sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com and shared what it was like to watch the stunt from the sidelines.

“It’s like a horrible car crash. You want to look and see things and all that, but it’s bad,” said Wee Man. “It’s bad because every time he’s taking a chance.” He then went on to compare the new stunt to the same one Knoxville did years ago, in the earlier days of Jackass. “And if you notice in the movie, we replayed old ones. He flips exactly the same. So he’s already done that bit enough already that we don’t even know why he keeps wanting to repeat it.”

When it comes to the dangerous, the ones that inflict the most damage, Lacy says it’s not so much the pain that is the problem ow that they’re all older, but rather how long it takes to heal. “I think just the recovery time for us older guys is so much longer and the injuries, that’s the biggest thing. And it’s not getting them, it’s just getting better. And then getting back to work. You’re up at 6:00 in the morning the next day, your body is beat up, it hurts.”

While there are certainly concerns for their safety and that of their friends, no one in the crew is not sacrificing their right to ridicule when a stunt is genuinely funny. “If you notice in this one, I’m still the bully,” Wee Man joked. “I think I leave feelings at the door once I show up.”

No one found out about the Jackass guys’ penchant for pranks and mockery more than the new cast members they brought along for their fourth film. “It was good because pranking us more and more after all these years, we started to figure out pranks and what the setup is. But these guys are just walking in blind and you can hold their hand and do a prank,” Wee Man confessed. “And it was the best thing to do. So that was one of the fun things to do with the new guys.”

Preston then added, “We were on a break in between filming and we would call them up and say, ‘Why weren’t you on set today? We’ve been filming for days. Where have you been? What happened, what happened?’” Jackass Forever is now available to own on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray with exclusive extra bonus content on April 19.