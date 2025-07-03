‘Transplant’: Ayisha Issa Teases ‘Meaningful’ Experiences for the Characters as Series Finale Approaches (Exclusive)

Transplant is getting closer to the series finale, and star Ayisha Issa spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store for this week.

In “All I Have Is How I Feel,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, June makes a decision that affects the York Memorial staff, upsetting Dr. Devi.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Issa, who plays Dr. June Curtis, could not elaborate on what that decision is, and couldn’t say too much else about the episode, but she told PopCulture what these final episodes mean for the characters at York Memorial, which will also include Bash and Mags making time for themselves after Amira leaves for an international trip and an elderly man who undergoes a tricky heart treatment that causes a reaction from Mags.

Pictured: (l-r) Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc, Ayisha Issa as June Curtis — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“I think that what we all experienced as characters on the show in some weird way kind of mimicked a lot that we were going through personally, as the show was kind of coming to a close for the season,” Issa said. “I mean, the show in general was coming to a close. So, it’s meaningful both as professionals and as characters.”

Speaking of meaningful, Season 4 has seen June really think about her future, personally, and she’s been trying to have a baby. Issa said that the storyline is “art mimicking life or life mimicking art, who knows?” She continued, “I’ve always wanted to have kids, and I’m at a stage in my life right now where it kinda started as we were shooting that episode. Laurence [Leboeuf] and I had a lot of conversations about our futures as women and mothers and what that means and what that looks like career-wise, personally, etc.”

Pictured: Ayisha Issa as June Curtis — (Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

“And so, I think that that’s something that effaces a lot of women and it’s something that I’m actively going through now where I’ve kind of decided I wanted to, and now there’s all these health things you find out about that you have to deal with in order for that to even be possible and things like that,” Issa explained. “So I feel grateful for the writers and for all of them. That’s definitely a huge change for that character. I think it demonstrates or it illustrates a lot of her growth and evolution as a person throughout the years of the show. This kind of culminates that really nicely.”

There are just three episodes left of Transplant, and it sounds like all the characters, June especially, will be going through a lot as the series comes to a close. It’s hard to predict how the show will come to an end, but a new episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.