Bam Margera Wants to Fight 'Jackass' Co-Star Johnny Knoxville

Amid his many legal issues, Bam Margera has spoken out about his former Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, saying he wants to fight the actor. TMZ reports that the ex-pro skater made the comments in a late-night social media post. He reportedly blamed Knoxville and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine for getting him addicted to "18 different medications," and stated he'd like revenge in the form of a bare-knuckle fight. He went on to further criticize Tremaine for being "too much of a p— to get in the ring with me." At this time, neither Knoxville not Tremaine appear to have responded to Margera's comments.

Margera's new comments come after he was recently arrested twice in the span of one month. In late March, TMZ reported that Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — was arrested for public intoxication, after getting into a dispute at a Thai food restaurant. According to the outlet, police were called to the business regarding a dispute, and when they arrived they found the former pro skater in a heated exchange with an unidentified woman. In video footage of the incident, Margera could be seen sitting on the ground and speaking to officers, prior to being arrested and booked.

TMZ noted that Margera's estranged wife Nicole "Nikki" Boyd and their son Phoenix were dining at the restaurant at the time of the arrest, but it is unclear if Boyd is the woman whom Margera was arguing with. Earlier in March, Margera was arrested on a domestic violence charge following an altercation with an unidentified woman. According to PEOPLE, Margera was taken into police custody on March 2, in San Diego County. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and released on bail the following day.

Margera was charged with "corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent" — per a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department — for allegedly kicking a woman at a home in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd., which is located in an incorporated area of Escondido, California. The former Jackass star is due back in court this week, but PEOPLE reports that it is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Lt. Ryan Wisniewski with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that it is possible the charges against Margera could be reduced or dropped.