‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon Dies After Private Health Struggle

Julian McMahon, a regular TV and movie actor over the past two decades, has died. He was 56.

Deadline reports that the FBI: Most Wanted actor died of cancer. His condition was not public knowledge before his passing.

His wife, Kelly, announced his death in a statement to the outlet.

Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of ‘The Surfer’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly McMahon wrote. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She concluded, “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Aside from leading the CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted for three seasons, McMahon starred in many high-profile projects, such as FX’s Nip/Tuck and The WB’s Charmed. On the big screen, he’s best remembered for playing the villainous Doctor Doom in the 2000s adaptations of Marvel’s Fantastic Four comics.

His filmography also includes Home and Away, RED, Premonition, Profiler, The Residence and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Runaways.

McMahon’s last public appearance was the North American premiere of The Surfer, his recent movie with Nicolas Cage. The actor showed signs of weight loss at the event, which was held on March 10 a part of the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas.