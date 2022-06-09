Britney Spears Won't Have Two Very Close Family Members at Her Wedding

✖

Britney Spears will reportedly have a very small group of friends and family attending her wedding to Sam Asghari Thursday. The group will not include her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears' brother Bryan is set to attend the Los Angeles nuptials, but her mother, father, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears will not be there, TMZ reports.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed Sean and Jayden will not be at the wedding. "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Kaplan said. TMZ's sources said only about 100 people will attend the wedding.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Spears and Asghari will tie the knot on Thursday in an "intimate ceremony." Details were being worked out at the last minute, with Spears still undecided on who will give her away at the altar since her father will not be there. Spears came close to confirming her wedding plans on Instagram when she shared a video of herself and Asghari riding around Los Angeles in a Rolls-Royce and sipping champagne.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016, on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. The two have been inseparable ever since, with Asghari by the "Womanizer" singer's side throughout her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. In September 2021, Spears and Asghari announced their engagement, two months after the 13-year conservatorship finally ended.

During her June 2021 court testimony, Spears claimed the conservatorship management would not allow her to have a child with Asghari. In April, Spears announced she was pregnant, but the couple sadly announced she had a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears wrote on Instagram. She noted that they probably should have waited until she was further along, but they were "overly excited to share the good news" with fans.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," Spears wrote. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

This will be Spears' third marriage. In January 2004, she married Jason Allen Alexander, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours. She was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007. Federline supported Spears' fight to end the conservatorship. "[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids," Kaplan said in July 2021. "The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."