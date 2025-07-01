Dierks Bentley Dishes on His Surprise Savannah Bananas Appearance (Exclusive)

Dierks Bentley says he was “so honored” to make a surprise appearance at the Savannah Bananas Nashville game against the Party Animals at Nissan Stadium in May.

In a yellow Savannah Bananas baseball jersey, the country music superstar walked out on the field to join David “DR” Meadows and Jared Donalson before the rest of the Bananas teammates joined them at the Homeplate for a performance – and dance – to “What Was I Thinkin.’”

Opening up about Saturday, May 10 appearance and performance, Bentley told us in a recent interview that he’s a big fan of the Savannah, Georgia-based baseball team and was thrilled when he got the call requesting he join them in Nashville.

“Savannah Bananas, I’m a fan,” Bentley, who recently released his new album Broken Branches, said. “This is an amazing, amazing event. 80,000 people at the Nashville stadium, every age, shape, size, color – the Bananas appeal to everybody… It’s just so fun.”

The country crooner went on to quip that “there’s a lot of similarities between” the Bananas and the Hot Country Knights, the country music and parody music band he formed back in 2015, as there are a “lot of bananas being used. There’s probably a trademark claim here in a little bit.”

Bentley added that he was “honored” to have a part in the team’s Nashville stop, sharing that “they asked me to do it, I went out and sang a little bit of ‘What Was I Thinkin’ for my buddy DR, who’s the leadoff hitter for the Bananas. Everyone out there was so happy. Amazing stories of guys that all want to play the big leagues, and it didn’t work out, and now it’s working out better than they ever imagined. So, huge fans of the Bananas. If you get a chance to go see them, check them out.”

The 15-time Grammy Award nominee was not the only guest appearance at the May 10 game. Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward appeared along with former Titans player Jevon Kearse. Serving as part of the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, the game ultimately saw the Party Animals defeat the Savannah Bananas 4 to 3.

The Bananas are next set to play the Texas Tailgaters at Coca-Cola Park in Leigh Valley, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Fans can next catch Bentley when he performs at Music City’s 4th – Let Freedom Sing bash in Nashville on the Fourth of July.