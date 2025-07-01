‘Cheers’ and ‘Star Trek’ Guest Star Peter-Henry Schroeder Has Died

Character actor and musician Peter-Henry Schroeder has died. He was 90.

Schroeder is best-known for his role in Star Trek: Enterprise as the Klingon Chancellor, and for his role in Argo as the fictional movie’s unnamed producer. He also appeared as a Maitre d’ in the classic sitcom Cheers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 1953, Schroeder was drafted into the United States Army to active duty in the Korean War. He was assigned to a unit involved with the USO and served for two years.

Upon his return, he became a popular recording artist at Capitol Records for singles like “Where’s the Girl for Me” and “Memories of Marilyn,” which he wrote ten years after seeing her in person during a USO show.

Play video

Even in his older years, Schroeder continued to act in smaller roles well into his old age.

He lived out his final days at a VA Medical Center in Florida, frequently telling staff, “When are you going to get me out of here, I’ve got to get back to LA [to work],” according to Deadline.

His body will be transported back to Los Angeles to reside in the city’s VA National Cemetery, where his ceremony will be presented with military honors.

He is survived by his daughter, his son, his daughter-in-law, and two grandsons.