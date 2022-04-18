Britney Spears Opens up About Her Fear to Have a Baby in Today's World

✖

Britney Spears wrote about her fears of having a baby just days after sharing her pregnancy news with the world. Spears shared a throwback photo taken when she was pregnant with her son Sean, 16. In a caption, which Spears has since erased, the pop star said she was "scared" to have a baby in a world where so many documentaries about her life without her participation were released.

The caption began with ruminations about the passage of time. "Oh time ... what a beautiful mystery!!! I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later!!! Geez, I'm getting old," she wrote, reports Billboard. "NOOO, I'm not ready to shop in old lady stores." She then called Judd Apatow's This Is 40 "literally the best movie EVER."

Spears turned serious in the next paragraph, though. The black and white photo was taken at "a time in my life when if someone was to even mention me being locked in a home... being seen naked every day when I changed like some sort of criminal," she wrote. "My guards would literally put the devil or God himself to the ground in literally a split of two seconds!!!"

Spears is "scared to have a baby in this world, especially in America where they did [four] documentaries without me in them and telling my story." She noted that the documentaries ultimately helped drive interest in her conservatorship battle, which finally ended in November. "I don't think I've ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead," Spears wrote. "I mean, was that even allowed???? Again OH WELL, it's perspective, you know."

In the end, Spears noted that she is focusing on "self-care with some tea" and suggested her fans try Kate Hudson's InBloom line. "And put the same gown on I wore with my first child 16 years ago," she wrote. Spears then wished her followers a happy Easter.

Spears later deleted the entire caption. She replaced it with a simple rose emoji. She later shared photos with her new dog Sawyer. Her last Sunday post was a video outside her home, with Sawyer frolicking in the grass. "My baby is growing!!! He's a softy at heart... God bless and have a wonderful EASTER," she wrote.

Spears shocked her fans on April 11 by announcing she was pregnant. She said she gained weight after a trip to Maui with fiance Sam Asghari, who jokingly told her she was "food pregnant." Spears then took a pregnancy test, which showed she was "a little more than food pregnant." She revealed she had perinatal depression during her first two pregnancies and was happy she could share that publicly now.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Asghari wrote. "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to, and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do." This will be Spears' first child with Asghari. She shares two sons, Sean and 15-year-old Jaden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.