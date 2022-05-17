Sam Asghari Speaks out After Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage

✖

Britney Spears's fiancé Sam Asghari has broken his silence after the couple shared the devastating news over the weekend that they suffered a miscarriage. Asghari took to his Instagram Story Monday to speak out, thanking fans for the overwhelming amount of support he and his fiancée have received since sharing news that they lost their baby, their first child together.

In the Monday post, Asghari wrote to fans that he and Spears "have felt your support." As they mourn the loss of their baby, Asghari added, "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future." Although the personal trainer and actor admitted that doing so is "hard," he said they know they "are not alone." Asghari went on to thank fans "for respecting our privacy" before ending the message by sharing that he and Spears "will be "expanding our family soon."

Asghari's post came just two days after he and Spears announced in a joint Instagram post on Saturday that they "have lost" their baby. In a statement, the couple shared, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy." Noting that "this is a devastating time for any parent," the couple continued, "perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to shared the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support," the couple concluded the message, going on to kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears and Asghari first shared that they were expecting last month following their vacation to Hawaii. At the time, the singer shared that she "lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back." Although Spears initially thought, "'Geez... what happened to my stomach ???'," an Asghari teased, "'No you're food pregnant silly!!!'" Spears "got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby..." Spears is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She and Ashgari became engaged in September after five years of dating. The pair first met back in 2016 after they starred together in Spears' "Slumber Party" music video.