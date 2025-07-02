Televangelist Ousted by Scandal Dies: Jimmy Swaggart Was 90

Televangelism pioneer Jimmy Swaggart has died at 90 years old.

The TV pastor went into cardiac arrest at his home exactly two weeks ago, and his son Donnie said “without a miracle, his time will be short.” It seems that miracle never came, as Swagger passed away today following a two-week hospitalization period.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ,” a post on his Facebook page read. “He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day.”

He became one of the country’s first and best-known televangelists after he hired a TV crew to capture his services live in 1975. By the mid-80s, his services were broadcasted nationwide.

Swaggart was nothing short of opinionated, known for his controversial statements. He famously described Catholicism as a false religion and “the whore of the apocalypse,” and said that any misfortunes endured by Jewish people came “because of their rejection of Christ.”

His reputation was only truly damaged, however, in 1988. Swaggart was photographed entering and leaving a hotel with a woman wanted in three states for prostitution. Allegations emerged that he was “kinky and cheap too,” according to an interview with the woman, and that Swaggart had asked her to bring her 9-year-old daughter to participate in their sex sessions.

The news caused the Assemblies of God to defrock their most famous minister, but he continued to preach in his church regardless. He apologized to his churchgoers, telling them he had “sinned” without offering any specifics.

Three years later, he was caught once again with a sex worker in Indio, California. At the time, he told his congregation that God had visited him and said, “You tell them that Thursday morning you’ll be making television programs,” adding: “The Lord told me it’s flat none of your business.”

His television network, SonLife Broadcasting Network, is still operating to this day.

Swaggart is survived by his wife, Frances, his three children, and nine great-grandchildren.