Britney Spears Will Reportedly Marry Sam Asghari This Week

Britney Spears is just hours away from saying "I do." The pop superstar is set to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9 in an "intimate ceremony," according to a new report from TMZ. The report surfaced just hours after Spears on Wednesday shared a video of her and Asghari riding in a Rolls-Royce. In the video, the singer showed off a new manicure, which the outlet reported looked "wedding-ready."

Although neither Spears nor Asghari have confirmed that the nuptials, which are months in the making, are taking place, sources close to the singer told TMZ that the couple is set to tie the knot Thursday. The ceremony will be small and intimate, with just 100 guests made up of friends and family. It is reported that Spears' brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but both of her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, as well as her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, did not receive invitations. The sources said it is still unclear who will walk the 40-year-old bride down the aisle, adding that "final details are still being worked out." Spears did, however, reveal back in November that Donatella Versace would design her wedding dress.

News of the reported marriage plans come months after Asghari in September popped the question after they first met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video back in 2016. The couple shared the exciting news in an Instagram video, which showed the singer flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring, which features a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting on a plain silver band, while exclaiming that she is "ecstatic" about the proposal." She captioned the post, "I can't f-ing believe it" alongside a series of diamond ring emojis. Asghari, meanwhile, announced the news on his own account by sharing a photo of himself and Spears kissing, their faces blocked by Spears holding up her ring finger.

Tragedy struck their newly engaged bliss in May when the couple shared that they suffered a miscarriage. Spears and Asghari announced in April that they were expecting their first child together, but in a joint Instagram post in mid-May, the couple revealed that they "have lost" their baby. The couple shared, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy." Noting that "this is a devastating time for any parent," the couple continued, "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news." The couple vowed to "continue trying to expand our beautiful family." Spears is mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It is unclear if her two sons will attend the reported Thursday wedding.