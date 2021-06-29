Kevin Federline Breaks His Silence About Britney Spears Conservatorship in Bombshell Statement

✖

Kevin Federline is the latest person with a connection to Britney Spears to break his silence after the pop star's bombshell appearance in court last week, issuing a statement through his attorney on Tuesday, June 29. Federline's divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared a message with PEOPLE, stating that Federline wants his ex-wife to be healthy and happy.

"The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy," Kaplan said. "And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised." Spears and Federline were married from 2004-2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. "[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it's the best for their kids," Kaplan continued. "The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship."

In response to Spears' testimony, Kaplan added that "Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it's not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it's what's best for her, Kevin supports it."

Kaplan also shared that he thinks it's for the best for "her voice to be heard." "If she's strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her," he said, noting that the court will have to ensure "whether she's okay," referring to Spears' mental health.

"If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she's okay," he continued, referencing Spears' assertion that she was put on lithium. "And if it's no longer necessary, that's great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she's doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes."

Kaplan further addressed the restraining order that Federline had filed against Spears' father, Jamie Spears, after an alleged altercation with Sean Preston in 2019. Kaplan said there have been no "violations" of the order by Jamie and that Federline will likely allow the order to expire. "If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie's relationship with the boys can be restored," he said.

In January, Kaplan discussed Federline and Spears' co-parenting under the conservatorship with Entertainment Tonight, saying that "[Kevin] of course feels that it’s always an extra layer of security to maintain structure and stability in anyone’s home that there’s a third party there whose job it is to see that everything is organized and orderly."