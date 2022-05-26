Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Dad Jamie for 'Running & Hiding' From Deposition

✖

Britney Spears' legal team is calling out her father, Jamie Spears, claiming he has failed to show up to or schedule their requested deposition. In a newly-filed motion to compel Jamie's deposition obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the "Toxic" singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, claimed that the former conservator of his client's estate has been issued three deposition notices, but hasn't agreed to "numerous" proposed dates or offered alternative dates.

Rosengart also alleged that Jamie's attorneys were given the option to conduct the deposition in Los Angeles, Louisiana, or any other city in the country with a suitable facility, but have not responded. Britney's father was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021, and two months later, the pop star's conservatorship was terminated.

"Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations. His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance," the filing reads. "But, after using his daughter's money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr. Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees."

Britney's attorney argued that because of Jamie's alleged failure to be deposed, it is "evident" that he "must be compelled" to do so. "Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has 'nothing to hide' and would therefore 'hide nothing,' James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct -- under oath – as required by law," the documents read, alleging that Jamie has "engaged in stonewalling and obstruction – for over six months – dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

The filing also alleges Jamie has failed "to produce communications concerning the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter," including information that Jamie allegedly obtained by "placing a bug in his daughter's bedroom," which he is "legally required to produce" as a suspended conservator. Britney's team concludes by arguing that Jamie has no "valid" legal grounds to refuse to be deposed.

"Since childhood and certainly over the past decade, Britney Spears has been forced to live under her father's thumb, even as she gave him an identity and supported him financially; yet he has never been required to answer for his conduct, including his gross, self-interested misuse of his fiduciary position," the documents read. "... Enough is enough. Britney Spears will tolerate it no longer, and with respect, neither should this Court."