Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Set Wedding Date

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a wedding date! While the engaged couple is keeping their wedding date a secret for now, Sunday, the groom-to-be revealed some details in his heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to the "Toxic" singer, who is expecting the couple's first child together.

Sharing a photo of Spears showing off her engagement ring after the actor popped the question in September, Asghari wrote, "Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen." He added cheekily, "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."

(Photo: Sam Asghari)

The pregnant pop star also shared some insight into her wedding Sunday, showing her followers a sneak peek of her wedding dress while introducing them to her new cat, Wendy. "Introducing Wendy !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!," the "Baby One More Time" singer wrote. Spears previously hinted that her friend Donatella Versace would be involved in her wedding somehow, but has kept mostly quiet when it comes to planning her upcoming nuptials.

The bride-to-be is also navigating pregnancy, having announced in April that she and Asghari are expecting a baby together. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," the singer wrote at the time. "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant It's growing !!! If two are in there ... I might just loose [sic] it."

Spears, who is also mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed that while she suffered from perinatal depression with her first two pregnancies, she "will be doing yoga every day" this time around and "spreading lots of joy and love!!!" Asghari added of becoming a father at the time, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."