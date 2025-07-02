Britney Spears Shares Rare Mother-Son Selfie With Jayden, 18

Britney Spears posted a rare photo with her son, Jayden, on Instagram last month.

The iconic pop legend posted a photo and a clip of the two of them at home after attending church together.

In the photo, Jayden is clearly a lot more grown than his last public appearances, as he holds up a phone to take a photo of him and his mother.

She said in the caption that the two had “Sang and praised !!!” earlier that day at a church service.

Her two sons—Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18—are with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The boys live with Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two sons in Hawaii.

In November 2024, sources told PEOPLE that Jayden has started visiting her Los Angeles home often now that he is 18.

The source also said that his visits have been good for Spears, as “spending time together has made [Spears] happy.”

It’s not the first time Britney has posted Jayden on her feed. In March, she shared a video of him playing the piano.

“That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!,” she wrote. “I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my a– and my throat and I’m scared.”