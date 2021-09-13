Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Addresses Prenup Concerns Following Engagement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready to say “I do,” but first, they will sign a prenup! Asghari put to bed some of Oscar winner Octavia Spencer’s fears just hours after he and his now-fiancée announced their engagement when he took to his own Instagram account with a bit of humor to respond to those nagging prenup concerns that seemed to overrun the exciting engagement news.

Asghari responded to the discourse in a hilarious note shared to his Instagram Story early Monday morning. In the message, the 27-year-old offered a message of thanks to “everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” He went on to confirmed, “of course we’re getting iron clad prenup,” before he went on to add a twist of humor to the note when adding the prenup would be “to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.” While Asghari apparently boasts an impressive shoe collection and jeep, Spears boasts a $70 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After sparking engagement rumors in early September, Spears and Asghari announced on Sunday that they are engaged after more than four years of dating. The couple shared the exciting news in an Instagram video, which showed the singer flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring while exclaiming that she is “ecstatic” about the proposal.” She captioned the post, “I can’t f-ing believe it” alongside a series of diamond ring emojis. Asghari, meanwhile, announced the news on his own account by sharing a photo of himself and Spears kissing, their faces blocked by Spears holding up her ring finger.

As congratulatory messages began to pour in, Spencer was among the first to comment on the Sunday engagement announcement by writing, “Make him sign a prenup.” Her comment racked up more than 36,000 likes and hundreds of replies, with other comments on the post also encouraging the singer to get a prenup. One fan wrote, “wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,” with somebody else adding, “so happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup.” Several even went as far as to call Asghari “the next K-Fed,” a reference to Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 15.

At this time, Spears has not responded to the ongoing demands, with Asghari’s post seeming to have calmed the demand. The newly engaged couple first met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video back in 2016. The couple’s engagement comes after Spears told a judge in June that while she wished to get married and have children with Asghari, her conservatorship was preventing that.