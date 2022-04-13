Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears' Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing her support for older sister Britney Spears after the pop star announced she was pregnant with her third child Monday. The Zoey 101 alum and "...Baby One More Time" singer have been feuding publicly as of late, but Jamie Lynn still made sure to "like" her sister's big baby news on Instagram.

Britney made the announcement on Monday, writing on Instagram, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby ... Four days later I got a little more food pregnant It's growing !!! If two are in there ... I might just loose [sic] it."

The Grammy winner, who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed that during her first two pregnancies, she suffered from perinatal depression. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible ... women didn't talk about it back then," she recalled, writing that during this pregnancy, she "will be doing yoga every day" and "spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram the same day with a message about his expanding family. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Britney previously condemned her family for the way they treated her amid her 13-year conservatorship, writing on social media following the release of her sister's tell-all memoir, "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn," going on to call her a "selfish little brat" in another post.

Jamie Lynn has defended her support of her sister through the years, writing on Instagram during her sister's court battle, "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I'll support her long after. Note that."