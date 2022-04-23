Britney Spears Threatened With Lawsuit After Kevin Federline Criticism on Social Media

✖

Kevin Federline responded to claims in an Instagram post made by his ex-wife Britney Spears that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with their child. "But geez my ex-husband [Federline]," she wrote in her caption on Thursday, "wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" Moreover, she claimed she knew their marriage was over after reading a text message from a friend. Spears' comments were in reference to her saying she suffered 'absolutely terrible' prenatal depression – painting Federline as uncaring.

When asked for comment by paparazzi, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan responded, "[Spears' account] is completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that." TMZ obtained a video of the encounter, during which the attorney cautioned Spears, "She should err on the side of caution when engaging in a dialogue based on revisionist history." From October 6, 2004, to July 30, 2007, the two were married and share two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. In 2005, the two co-starred in their reality show, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, which lasted just one season.

Added Kaplan, "That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he's not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day." Federline's lawyer emphasized that his client will not tolerate continued accusations from Spears, who has launched attacks against her family over the past few months. "But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that's completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact."

Spears is currently expecting her third child with partner Sam Asghari. In another now-deleted Instagram caption from earlier this month, the pop star wrote that she is "scared to have a baby in this world, especially in America where they did [four] documentaries without me in them and telling my story."Asghari wrote on his Instagram account, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to, and I don't take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."