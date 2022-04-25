Britney Spears Taking 'Social Media Hiatus' Amid Pregnancy News

✖

Britney Spears won't be posting to Instagram or Tweeting indefinitely. The "Baby One More Time" recently announced that she's taking a social media break. "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while. I send my love, and God bless you all" the 40-year-old icon wrote on Instagram. The caption came accompanied by a video of a baby lounging in a chair with sunglasses, a robe, and rollers in their hair. The baby video is appropriate considering the Crossroads star recently announced that she's going to be a mom again. She and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back I thought 'Geez…what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!'" Spears wrote on Instagram on April 11. "So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby." She added, "So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well I am having a baby…4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing !!! If 2 are in there…I might just lose it…I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have…"

Spears shares two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous marriage to backup dancer, Kevin Federline. The "Toxic" singer spoke openly about experiencing perinatal depression in the past.

The pregnancy comes amid a long desire for Spears to have another child. Under her 13-year conservatorship that ended just months ago, the singer says she was forced to stay on birth control against her will. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children," she said during a court hearing last July she spoke at in and effort to end the conservatorship, Page Six reports.

She added: "I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so," an emotional Spears said. "I deserve to have a life."