Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez Following Lisa Bonet Split

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is reportedly dating Ambulance star, Eiza Gonzalez. Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced plans to separate after nearly 20 years together in January. There were rumors that Momoa was dating Kate Beckinsale after he was seen offering her his jacket during an Oscars afterparty in March, but he said that was only a show of chivalry.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," a source told PEOPLE Saturday about Momoa's relationship with Gonzalez, 32. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place." Another source said the two are "having fun together" and it is "not serious yet." Momoa was seen at the Ambulance premiere in April, but they did not walk the red carpet together.

In March, Momoa and Beckinsale were seen having a good time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Beckinsale also wore Momoa's jacket, which led to fans speculating about a relationship between the two. A week after the party, Momoa told Extra he was just being a nice guy.

"It was cray! Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold," Momoa told Extra. When asked directly if the two stars were dating, Momoa said no. "Absolutely not, not together," he said, later adding that the two just had a good chat about England. "She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone," he joked.

Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 and married in 2017. They are parents to daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. In January, Momoa published a statement from the two, announcing their separation. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," their statement read. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become... Our devotion [is] unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our children what's possible, Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

A few weeks later, there were rumors about Momoa and Bonet mending their relationship after Momoa was seen living in a camper parked near Bonet's house. Momoa also deleted the statement announcing their split. When Access Hollywood told Momoa about the rumors, he said there was no truth to them.

"When the announcement came out about you and the missus, we all were kinda like, 'aw, man.' It is such an encouragement to see you back together, working on it, figuring it out," Momoa told Access in April. "Oh, no, no, no, we're not back together. We're family, you know. We have two beautiful children together. We're family forever, so."

Gonzalez shot to fame as the star of Lola, érase una vez in Mexico. In 2014, she was cast in her first Hollywood series, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. She also starred in Jem and the Holograms and scored a breakthrough part in Baby Driver. She also starred in Hobbs & Shaw, Bloodshot, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Ambulance. Gonzalez will also star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations with Meryl Streep.

As for Momoa, he will next be seen in the Netflix adventure film Slumberland. He also plays Aquaman again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which opens on March 17, 2023. He has a mysterious role in the upcoming 10th Fast & Furious movie.